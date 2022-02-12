First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will report sales of $8.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.32 million and the lowest is $8.04 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $31.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FCRD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,586. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $135.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.56. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 409,798 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 294,608 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

