Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $927-$931 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $890.86 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.040 EPS.

NET traded down $11.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.92. 11,871,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,649,560. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14.

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total transaction of $7,645,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cloudflare stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

