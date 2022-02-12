Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58 to $4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.63. Republic Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.580-$4.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

RSG traded down $5.55 on Friday, hitting $120.18. 3,187,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

