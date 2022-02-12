$70.53 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report $70.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.30 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $68.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $280.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.13 million to $281.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $288.75 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $294.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG stock remained flat at $$21.66 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 166.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 584.66%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

