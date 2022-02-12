$102.39 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce sales of $102.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.00 million and the lowest is $101.77 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $98.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $418.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.43 million to $418.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $432.09 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $436.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lawson Products.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of LAWS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.69. 11,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,236. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.62 million, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lawson Products by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 24.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

