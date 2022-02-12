NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to announce $20.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $77.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.22 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,165,350 in the last ninety days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 190,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

