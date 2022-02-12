$935.14 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post $935.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $921.50 million and the highest is $955.50 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $935.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of CENTA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 216,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,728. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,850,000 after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,771,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,774,000 after purchasing an additional 124,430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $73,756,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 153,901 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,696,000 after purchasing an additional 74,389 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

