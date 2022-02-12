SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce sales of $37.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.09 million and the highest is $37.24 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $31.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $140.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.71 million to $140.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $172.13 million, with estimates ranging from $160.39 million to $183.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SLR Investment.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 125,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,470. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $770.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.21.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

