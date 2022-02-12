stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Hits $3,479.19 on Top Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00044673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.50 or 0.06888136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.59 or 1.00036107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00047292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

