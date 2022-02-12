XIO (XIO) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000189 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

