Hive Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.71 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. Hive has a market cap of $420.58 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003852 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,568,035 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

