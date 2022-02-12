BinaryX (BNX) 1-Day Volume Tops $50.65 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. BinaryX has a market cap of $63.21 million and approximately $50.65 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.25 or 0.00073765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010067 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.11 or 0.00349655 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 177% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.