Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $79.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $37.50. 598,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,230. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $114.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

