Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce sales of $235.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the highest is $235.41 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $186.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $888.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $888.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $980.16 million, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $984.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,175,000 after buying an additional 49,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,157,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after buying an additional 205,287 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,968. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

