Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.74-4.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.82. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.740-$4.860 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.28.

Shares of NSP traded down $16.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 820,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,491. Insperity has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insperity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Insperity were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

