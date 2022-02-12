Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.46.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,829,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,154 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
