Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,829,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,154 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,663,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,425,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

