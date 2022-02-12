Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on UMICY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. HSBC lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,886. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

