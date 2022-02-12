Chia Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044827 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.12 or 0.06897717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,369.75 or 0.99809579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049517 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

