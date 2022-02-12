Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.81 billion and the highest is $3.83 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $15.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.14 billion to $17.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL traded down $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

