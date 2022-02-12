Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.15 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $51.73. 45,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,150. Forrester Research has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $991.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

