GameCredits (GAME) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,457.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. GameCredits has a market cap of $21.12 million and $25,457.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00299410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001024 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,556,087 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

