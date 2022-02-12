Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

