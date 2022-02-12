Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $795.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report $795.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $783.00 million and the highest is $808.70 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $600.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.16. 179,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

