Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of 112.5-113.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.60 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.

QLYS traded down $19.32 on Friday, hitting $115.37. 953,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,622. Qualys has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.54.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.88.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $436,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $5,012,139. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualys stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.