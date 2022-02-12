Pirate Chain (ARRR) 1-Day Volume Hits $621,862.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 54.1% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $234.09 million and $621,862.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002902 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.73 or 0.00277627 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00078660 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00097777 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,198,247 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

