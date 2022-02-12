Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Receives $10.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLKLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. upgraded Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of BLKLF remained flat at $$4.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

