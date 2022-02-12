Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.74-4.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.82. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.740-$4.860 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.28.

NSP traded down $16.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average is $110.61.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insperity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Insperity were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

