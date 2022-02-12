Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $49.36 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $49.36 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00193900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00025707 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.00470166 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00065153 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TFUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.