Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Post posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Shares of Post stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $106.60. 322,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,778. Post has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

