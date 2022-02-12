Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRDSY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

PRDSY stock remained flat at $$12.31 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. Prada has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

