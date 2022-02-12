Analysts Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). High Tide posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on HITI. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, High Tide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in High Tide during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of High Tide by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

HITI stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. High Tide has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $333.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

