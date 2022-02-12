Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Shares of Telefónica stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,836,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 6,738.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,767 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 608,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.