Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 5,096.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,096.30 ($68.92).

A number of research firms recently commented on WIZZ. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.73) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($67.07) to GBX 6,000 ($81.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

LON:WIZZ traded down GBX 248 ($3.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,619 ($62.46). The stock had a trading volume of 348,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,354.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,641.58. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 3,600 ($48.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,595 ($75.66). The company has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.83), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,483,434.75).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

