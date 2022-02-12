Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.24. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $3.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

FBC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 256,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,890. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

