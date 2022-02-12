DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DaVita also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.86.
DVA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,860. DaVita has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.84.
In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
