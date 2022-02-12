Brokerages Set Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target at $11.44

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

ARGTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Artemis Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, upped their price target on Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

ARGTF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.21.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

