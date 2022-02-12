Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post sales of $47.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $50.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $60.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $63.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $43.32 million, with estimates ranging from $21.56 million to $73.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $62,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $143,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,876 shares of company stock valued at $440,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.56. 553,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,706. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.83. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

