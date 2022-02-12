Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report sales of $4.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $17.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $21.05 on Monday, hitting $473.97. 5,025,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,603. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $548.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $223.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

