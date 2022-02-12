Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $38.150-$38.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $37.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY22 guidance to $38.15-38.50 EPS.

MTD stock traded down $91.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,430.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,547.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,518.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,726 shares of company stock worth $24,176,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

