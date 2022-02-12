Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

FLNC stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,677. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,061,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,854,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,488,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,061,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

