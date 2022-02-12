Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.06). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.
Several analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.
Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $50.55.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.
