Shadows Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $85,511.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shadows has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00037834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00104486 BTC.

About Shadows

DOWS is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

