Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-$2.38 EPS.
Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $25.71. 1,071,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,827. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
