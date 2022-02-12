Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-$2.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $25.71. 1,071,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,827. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.