Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

SOL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SOL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 787,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,909. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 2.37. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

ReneSola declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the second quarter worth about $2,907,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after buying an additional 1,850,926 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.