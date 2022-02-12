Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,079,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,062,000 after acquiring an additional 186,479 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,386,000 after acquiring an additional 183,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 59,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.63. 463,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average is $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

