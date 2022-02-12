Oasis Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $166.99 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000746 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $166.99 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.