Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) to report sales of $32.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $32.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year sales of $116.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $116.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $152.40 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $153.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.87. 290,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32. Weave Communications has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

