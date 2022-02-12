Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $38.150-$38.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $37.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY22 guidance to $38.15-38.50 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday.

NYSE MTD traded down $91.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,430.41. 284,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,185. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,547.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,518.34. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

