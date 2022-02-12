MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. MoneyGram International reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

In other news, Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Grant A. Lines purchased 5,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 548,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 436,397 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,115,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,114,000 after buying an additional 1,358,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. 3,694,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,720. The stock has a market cap of $790.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.41. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

