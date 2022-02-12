Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.50 million-$113.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.74 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $19.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.37. 953,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,622. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.54. Qualys has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.88.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $5,012,139. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualys stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.